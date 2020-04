April 22 (Reuters) - Moncler SpA:

* WITHDRAWS DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION PROPOSAL ON 2019 RESULTS

* ALL NON-ESSENTIAL PROJECTS HAVE BEEN POSTPONED WITH 30% REDUCTION IN TOTAL CAPEX

* SOME ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS AND EVENTS HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED AND BUDGETS FOR TRADITIONAL MEDIA HAVE BEEN REDUCED

* ACTED TO REDUCE PRODUCTION OF FW 2020 COLLECTIONS