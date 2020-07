July 3 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo SpA:

* SIGNS DEAL WITH INTESA SANPAOLO FOR REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FOR UP TO EUR 400 MILLION

* CREDIT LINE “COMMITTED” HAS 2023 MATURITY WITH POSSIBILITY OF RENEWAL FOR 2 MORE YEARS

* CREDIT LINE IS LINKED TO COMPANY’S SUSTAINABILITY TARGETS

* CREDIT LINE TO MITIGATE RISK PROFILE DERIVING FROM CURRENT CRISIS