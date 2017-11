BRIEF-Mondadori 9-month net profit up at EUR 31.2‍​ mln

Nov 9 (Reuters) - ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE SPA:

* 9-MONTH NET REVENUE EUR 924.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 935.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT EUR 31.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ESTIMATES FOR 2017 VERSUS 2016 PRO-FORMA FIGURES SLIGHT DROP IN REVENUE‍​

* ESTIMATES FOR 2017 VERSUS 2016 PRO-FORMA FIGURES “HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT” GROWTH OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

* ESTIMATES FOR 2017 VERSUS 2016 PRO-FORMA FIGURES INCREASE OF ABOUT 30% IN NET PROFIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)