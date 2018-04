April 24 (Reuters) - Mondadori CEO Ernesto Mauri says:

* “REWORLD HAS SHOWN INTEREST, WE’RE WAITING FOR AN OFFER”

* “REWORLD IS STRONG IN DIGITAL MEDIA, IT COULD BE AN INTERESTING PROPOSAL”

* “GROUP IS NOT IN AN EMERGENCY ... BUT (FRANCE’S) 26 MLN EURO EBITDA CONTRIBUTION IS AN IMPORTANT FIGURE, MUST ACT CAREFULLY” Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)