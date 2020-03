BRIEF-Mondadori FY Net Profit From Continuing Operations Up At EUR 33.1 Mln

March 17 (Reuters) - Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA :

* FY REVENUE EUR 884.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 891.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EUR 33.1 MLN VS PROFIT EUR 20.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* SEES SLIGHT DECLINE IN REVENUE IN 2020

* SEES GROWTH IN NET PROFIT IN 2020 TO EUR 35-38 MILLION

* IN RELATION TO CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TODAY TO FORMULATE RELIABLE FORECASTS REGARDING DURATION AND ANY IMPACTS ON MANAGEMENT AND 2020 RESULTS

* SEES 2020 PRE IFRS 16 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH

* SEES IMPROVEMENT IN CASH FLOW AT END-2020 TO EUR 55 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)