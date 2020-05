May 14 (Reuters) - Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 135.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 166.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 19.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CURRENT MACROECONOMIC AND ECONOMIC SCENARIOS DOES NOT ALLOW TO FORMULATE A NEW AND RELIABLE GUIDANCE

* TO MITIGATE EFFECTS FROM ECONOMIC SITUATION, HAS IMPLEMENTED MEASURES TO REDUCE COSTS AND SELECT INVESTMENTS, AND HAS PREPARED FOR RECOVERY Source text: bit.ly/2T6kWHZ Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)