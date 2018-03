BRIEF-Mondadori Q4 Net Result Turns To Loss Of EUR 0.8 Mln

March 13 (Reuters) - MONDADORI:

* Q4 REVENUE FROM SALES AND SERVICES EUR 343.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 328.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET LOSS EUR 0.8 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 4.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES ADJUSTED EBITDA SUBSTANTIALLY STABLE IN 2018

* SAYS SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA UP AT AROUND 110 MILLION EUROS

* SEES NET PROFIT DOWN IN 2018 DUE TO LESS NON-RECURRING POSITIVE ITEMS

* SAYS SEES 2019 REVENUES IN LINE WITH 2018 ESTIMATE

* TARGETS 2019 NET FINANCIAL DEBT OF LESS THAN 150 MILLION EURO

* CASH FLOW FROM ORDINARY OPERATIONS IN 2018 IS FORECAST AT AROUND 50 MILLION EURO

* SAYS IS WELL-POSITIONED TO CONSIDER DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN CORE STRATEGIC BUSINESSES, ALSO THROUGH EXTERNAL GROWTH