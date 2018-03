March 1 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc:

* MONDELEZ - ON FEB 28, ENTERED INTO REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $1.5 BILLION

* MONDELEZ SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL TERMINATE ON FEBRUARY 27, 2019 - SEC FILING

* MONDELEZ - EXPECT TO USE REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR WORKING CAPITAL PURPOSES, COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM Source text (bit.ly/2t5D5LA) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)