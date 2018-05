BRIEF-Mondelez International Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.62

Mondelez International Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.61 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MONDELEZ - QTRLY NET REVENUE $6,765 MILLION VERSUS $6,414 MILLION LAST YEAR

* MONDELEZ - MAINTAINS ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH ON A CONSTANT-CURRENCY BASIS

* MONDELEZ - QTRLY ORGANIC NET REVENUE GREW 2.4%

* MONDELEZ -CONTINUES TO EXPECT FREE CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY $2.8 BILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* MONDELEZ - MAINTAINS ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK OF ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH OF 1 TO 2 PERCENT

* MONDELEZ - “CONTINUE TO SEE ENCOURAGING SNACKING CATEGORY GROWTH TRENDS, ESPECIALLY IN EMERGING MARKETS”

* MONDELEZ - SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME MARGIN OF APPROXIMATELY 17 PERCENT

* MONDELEZ - ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WOULD INCREASE NET REVENUE GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 2 PERCENT IN FULL YEAR 2018

* MONDELEZ - ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WOULD INCREASE ADJUSTED EPS BY APPROXIMATELY $0.06 IN 2018

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $6.65 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.46, REVENUE VIEW $26.85 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MONDELEZ - QTRLY ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT MARGIN WAS 39.4 PERCENT, DOWN 110 BASIS POINTS, DRIVEN BY UNFAVORABLE MIX, HIGHER COMMODITY COSTS & FREIGHT INFLATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: