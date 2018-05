May 6 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc:

* MONDELĒZ INTERNATIONAL TO ACQUIRE TATE’S BAKE SHOP

* ANNOUNCED AN AGREEMENT WITH RIVERSIDE COMPANY,AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS, TO ACQUIRE TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROXIMATELY $500 MILLION

* TATE’S BAKE SHOP SENIOR LEADERSHIP WILL CONTINUE TO RUN TATE’S BUSINESS FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: