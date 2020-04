BRIEF-Mondelez Says Borrowed Additional $1.25 Bln Under Revolving Credit Agreement

April 7 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc:

* MONDELEZ SAYS ON APRIL 1, 2020, BORROWED ADDITIONAL $1.25 BILLION UNDER $2.5 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* MONDELEZ - AS OF APRIL 6, 2020, HAVE BORROWED $2.25 BILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT UNDER $2.5 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

* MONDELEZ - ON APRIL 1, 2020, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT COMMITMENT INCREASE OF $200 MILLION WITH ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT AND BNP PARIBAS

* MONDELEZ, UNDER RISK FACTORS, SAYS EXPECT COVID-19 OUTBREAK TO RESULT IN LOWER REVENUES IN SOME OF CO’S EMERGING MARKET COUNTRIES

* MONDELEZ, UNDER RISK FACTORS, SAYS BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS COULD BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY RECENT OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* MONDELEZ, UNDER RISK FACTORS, SAYS MIGHT NOT BE ABLE TO CONTINUE TO ACCESS PREFERRED SOURCES OF LIQUIDITY AND BORROWING COSTS COULD INCREASE Source text: (bit.ly/34oRjWP) Further company coverage: