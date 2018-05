BRIEF-Mondelez Says Terminated 364-Day Senior Credit Facility Entered Into On April 2, 2018

May 7 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc:

* MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 - SEC FILING

* MONDELEZ - ISSUED $2.5 BILLION IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048

* MONDELEZ - 2020 NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE PER ANNUM OF 3.000%; 2023 NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE PER ANNUM OF 3.625%

* MONDELEZ - 2028 NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE PER ANNUM OF 4.125%; 2048 NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE PER ANNUM OF 4.625%

* MONDELEZ - 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028

* MONDELEZ - 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048