BRIEF-Mondelez Updates on Dr Pepper Snapper, Keurig Green Mountain Deal​

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Mondelez Interanational:

* MONDELEZ-AS PART OF KEURIG GREEN MOUNTAIN AND DR PEPPER SNAPPLE DEAL, CO TO EXCHANGE OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN KEURIG FOR EQUITY INTEREST IN COMBINED CO

* MONDELEZ SAYS ‍DO NOT INTEND TO INVEST NEW CAPITAL IN KEURIG DR PEPPER RELATED TO DEAL BETWEEN DR PEPPER SNAPPLE & KEURIG GREEN MOUNTAIN​ - SEC FILING

* MONDELEZ-IN CONNECTION WITH KEURIG AND DR PEPPER SNAPPLE DEAL CLOSE, CO TO ENTER AGREEMENT TO GOVERN RIGHTS AS INVESTOR IN KEURIG DR PEPPER​

* MONDELEZ - ‍IF CO‘S EQUITY INTEREST IN KEURIG DR PEPPER​ FALLS TO BELOW 8%, CO WOULD HAVE RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR TO KEURIG DR PEPPER​‘S BOARD

* MONDELEZ - ‍IF CO‘S EQUITY INTEREST IN KDP DECLINES TO LESS THAN 5 PERCENT, CO WOULD NOT HAVE RIGHT TO APPOINT A DIRECTOR TO KDP BOARD​

* MONDELEZ - ‍ AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT CO MAY NOT SELL OR OTHERWISE DISPOSE OF SHARES IN KDP FOR A PERIOD OF SIX MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL​ Source text: bit.ly/2nqqIDU Further company coverage: