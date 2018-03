March 29 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc:

* MONDELĒZ INTERNATIONAL APPOINTS MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

* MONDELEZ - IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES

* MONDELEZ - DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: