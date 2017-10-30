BRIEF-Mondelēz International reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.65

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc:
* Mondelēz International reports Q3 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.57
* Q3 earnings per share $0.65
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mondelez - for 2017, co now expects organic net revenue growth to be approximately 1 percent given larger than expected impact from malware incident
* Mondelez - company still expects FY free cash flow of approximately $2 billion
* Mondelez - company estimates full year currency translation would not result in a change to net revenue growth or adjusted EPS
* Mondelez - qtrly net revenues $6,530 million versus $6,396 million last year
* Mondelez -for 2017, co still expects adjusted operating income margin in mid-16 percent range & double-digit adjusted EPS growth on constant-currency basis
* Mondelez qtrly organic net revenue increased 2.8 percent
* Mondelez - incurred incremental expenses of $47 million as a result of malware incident in three months and $54 million in nine months ended Sept 30, 2017
* Mondelez - co expects to incur additional incremental expenses related to malware incident and recovery process during Q4 2017
* Q3 revenue view $6.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S