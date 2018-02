Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc:

* MONDELĒZ INTERNATIONAL APPOINTS DEBRA CREW AND PETER MAY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; NELSON PELTZ TO STEP DOWN

