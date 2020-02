BRIEF-Mondi FY Profit Before Tax EUR 1,103 Million Versus EUR 1,105 Million

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mondi PLC:

* JSE: MNP - FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* FY UNDERLYING EBITDA EUR 1,658 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1,764 MILLION

* FY GROUP REVENUE EUR 7,268 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7,481 MILLION

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX EUR 1,103 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1,105 MILLION

* RECOMMENDED AN INCREASE IN FINAL ORDINARY DIVIDEND TO 55.72 EURO CENTS PER SHARE

* TO CONTINUE TO CLOSELY MONITOR POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BUSINESS, NOT SEEN ANY IMPACT ON GROUP TO DATE

* HEIGHTENED MACRO-ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTIES ARE LIKELY TO CONTINUE TO AFFECT MARKETS IN SHORT TERM

* WHILE SEEING INDICATIONS OF STABILITY IN PRICING IN CERTAIN SEGMENTS, STARTED YEAR WITH LOWER PRICES ACROSS KEY PAPER GRADES