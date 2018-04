April 19 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA:

* SAYS ACQUIRES MINORITY STAKE OF PROPERTY RIGHTS OF THE SERIES

* SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE

* SAYS WILL DEAL WITH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THE SERIES IN EUROPE, RUSSIA AND NORTH AFRICA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)