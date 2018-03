BRIEF-Mondo TV And Henan York Sign Agreement For Feasibility Study For Amusement Park In China

March 20 (Reuters) - Mondo Tv Spa:

* ‍MONDO TV AND HENAN YORK SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR AMUSEMENT PARK IN CHINA WITH EQUANIMOUS FUTURE JOINT VENTURE​

* ‍AGREEMENT SETS FOR A PHASE OF ECONOMIC AND TECHNICAL FEASIBILITY STUDY TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF SEPT 2019​

* ‍AT END OF FEASIBILITY STUDY​ PARTIES WILL DECIDE IF AND HOW TO PROCEED

* ‍CONSTRUCTION OF PARK COULD REQUIRE TOTAL INVESTMENT OF ABOUT EUR 250 MILLION​

* ‍CONSTRUCTION OF PARK COULD REQUIRE TOTAL INVESTMENT OF ABOUT EUR 250 MILLION​

* ‍AGREEMENT DOES NOT IN ANY WAY BIND PARTIES TO PROCEED AFTER STUDY IS COMPLETED​