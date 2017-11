Nov 30 (Reuters) - Mondo Tv Spa:

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED NEW FIVE YEARS BUSINESS PLAN 2018- 2022​

* ‍SEES NET PROFIT INCREASING FROM 15.8 MILLION IN 2018 TO ABOUT 32.8 MILLION IN 2022​

* ‍SEES EBITDA RISES FROM ABOUT EURO 36.2 MILLION IN 2018 TO APPROXIMATELY EURO 75 MILLION IN 2022​

* ‍NET PROFIT EXPECTED FOR PERIOD 2018-2022 IS HIGHER BY ABOUT 24% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS PLAN​ Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)