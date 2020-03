March 12 (Reuters) - Mondo TV France SA:

* FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 4.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 0.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DOES NOT SEE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM COVID-19 CRISIS, CO STRUCTURED TO CARRY OUT BUSINESS OPERATION THROUGH SMART WORKING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)