March 15 (Reuters) - Mondo Tv France Sa:

* FY REVENUE EUR 540,000 VERSUS EUR 393,000 YEAR AGO

* FY NEGATIVE EBIT EUR 691,000‍​ VERSUS NEGATIVE EBIT EUR 557,000 YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS BUSINESS PLAN WITH THE RETURN TO PROFIT IN 2018 AND 2019 EBIT OF EUR 0.9 MLN‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)