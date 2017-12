Dec 20 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SPA:

* CIAO SRL ACQUIRES LICENSE FOR RIGHTS FOR SOME CATEGORIES BASED ON SISSI THE YOUNG EMPRESS

* LICENSE WILL EXPIRE BY END OF 2020 AND AUTHORIZES AND SETS FORTH DISTRIBUTION IN ITALY

* CIAO IS A COMPANY ACTIVE IN PRODUCTS FOR PARTIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)