BRIEF-Mondo TV Iberoamerica Signs Agreement With Sony For Soundtrack Of "Heidi, Bienvenida A Casa"

June 7 (Reuters) - Mondo Tv Spa:

* UNIT MONDO TV IBEROAMERICA ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT WITH SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT ITALY

* AGREEMENT CONCERNS MUSICAL DISTRIBUTION OF MUSICAL SONGS FROM SOUNDTRACK OF “HEIDI, BIENVENIDA A CASA”

* SONY ENTERTAINMENT TO HAVE EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR FIRST TELEVISION SERIES WITH OPTION FOR SECOND SEASON

* RIGHTS WERE GRANTED FOR ITALY, SAN MARINO, VATICAN CITY AND ITALIAN SWITZERLAND

* SONY HAS ALSO BEEN GRANTED FIRST NEGOTIATION RIGHT FOR FUTURE LIVE EVENTS RELATED TO BRAND AND TV SERIES