May 14 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 5.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 1.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTED RESULTS FOR 2020 IMPROVING COMPARED TO 2019

* NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ARE EXPECTED FROM CRISIS RELATING TO COVID-19 SO FAR

* HAS SUFFICIENT CONTRACTS FOR COMING MONTHS TO ACHIEVE OBJECTIVES SET IN BUSINESS PLAN