June 28 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SPA:

* REACHES THE FIRST LICENSE AGREEMENTS WITH NINTENDO FOR TWO ANIMATED SERIES ON 3DS PLATFORM

* THE RIGHTS LICENSED CONCERN THE VISION IN VIDEO-ON-DEMAND FOR TWO YEARS ON 3DS PLATFORM, IN THE EUROPEAN TERRITORY Source text: reut.rs/2sQvrma Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)