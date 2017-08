BRIEF-Mondo TV reaches new agreement with Ravensburger SpA

June 7 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SPA:

* REACHES NEW AGREEMENT WITH RAVENSBURGER S.P.A. FOR THE GRANTING OF CERTAIN LICENSING RIGHTS RELATED TO THE PROPERTY ROBOT TRAINS

* AGREEMENT WITH RAVENSBURGER PROVIDES FOR GRANTING OF LICENSE IN RELATION TO PRODUCTS PUZZLE IN 2D AND 3D AS WELL AS GAMES OF CATEGORY “MEMORY” FOR PERIOD OF 2 YEARS STARTING FROM 1 JAN 2018 IN ITALY, SAN MARINO, VATICAN AND TICINO

* ROBOT TRAINS IS OWNED BY THE KOREAN CONTENT AND MARKETING COMPANY, CJ E&M, AND IS DISTRIBUTED BY MONDO TV IN SEVERAL COUNTRIES AS ANNOUNCED THROUGH THE PRESS RELEASE FROM FEB 6 Source text: reut.rs/2sSfLM6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)