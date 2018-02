Feb 21 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SPA:

* REACHES AN UNDERSTANDING WITH ATLANTYCA FOR COPRODUCTION OF SECOND SEASON OF BAT PAT

* MONDO TV PRODUCCIONES CANARIAS WILL TAKE CARE OF PRE-PRODUCTION WHILE MONDO TV WILL REALIZE ANIMATION

* MONDO TV PRODUCCIONES CANARIAS WILL REALIZE 25% OF TOTAL PRODUCTION BUDGET

* TOTAL PRODUCTION BUDGET AMOUNTS TO ABOUT EUR 5,600,000

* MONDO TV WILL RECEIVE FEE OF EUR 500,000 IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 20 PERCENT OF REVENUES FROM EXPLOITATION