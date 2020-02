Feb 20 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA:

* REACHES LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH RSI FOR BROADCASTING OF SISSI AND METEO HEROES ON SWISS NATIONAL TELEVISION

* AGREEMENT PROVIDES PAYMENT BY RSI OF A FIXED FEE

* DEAL PROVIDES A LICENSE FOR EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION ON FREE TV IN SWISS TERRITORY