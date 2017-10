BRIEF-Mondo TV Suisse and Aurora to co-produce YooHoo TV series with Netflix

Oct 16 (Reuters) - MONDO TV SPA:

* MONDO TV SUISSE AND AURORA WORLD CORP SAY NETFLIX HAS ENTERED INTO LICENSING AGREEMENT OF ANIMATED TV SERIES BASED ON CHARACTER YOOHOO

* SERIES TO BE CO-PRODUCED BY NETFLIX, AURORA AND MONDO TV AND TO PREMIER ON NETFLIX IN LATE 2018 GLOBALLY WITH THE EXCEPTION OF FRANCE, ITALY, SPAIN AND PORTUGAL, RUSSIA AND POLAND

* ENTERS THE U.S. MARKET WITH NETFLIX DEAL AND SEES SIGNIFICANT REVENUES AND PROFITS ALREADY SINCE 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)