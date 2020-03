March 18 (Reuters) - Mondo TV Suisse SA:

* FY REVENUE CHF 2.3 MILLION VS CHF 2.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CO DOES NOT CURRENTLY SEE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM COVID-19 CRISIS

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, CO STRUCTURED TO CONTINUE NORMAL OPERATIONS ALSO WITH REMOTE WORK TOOLS

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, CO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT SLOWDOWNS ON PART OF BOTH DOMESTIC AND FOREIGN SUPPLIERS AS WELL AS MAJOR CLIENTS