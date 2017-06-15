BRIEF-Moneta confirms target of CET1 ratio at 15.5 percent

June 15 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank As

* says, based on the announcement made by the Czech National Bank to increase countercyclical capital buffer rate, confirms to keep current management target of cet1 ratio at 15.5 percent

* says ith 19.9 percent CET1 ratio as at end of first quarter and given the amount of excess capital MONETA reaffirms its strong capital position

* says is expecting new SREP capital requirement from the Czech National Bank in second half of this year

* says based on requirement will reassess its CET1 target by the end of 2017 Further company coverage: