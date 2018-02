BRIEF-Moneta Money Bank CEO: primary growth strategy is organic, monitoring M&A

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank As:

* MONETA MONEY BANK CEO TOMAS SPURNY SAYS BELIEVES TO REVERSE DECLINE IN NII BY Q4 2018

* MONETA MONEY BANK CEO SAYS OUR PRIMARY STRATEGY IS ORGANIC GROWTH, MONITORING ACQUISITION MARKET

* MONETA MONEY BANK CEO SAYS MANAGEMENT IS ALSO OPEN-MINDED TO CONSOLIDATION INVOLVING BANK

* MONETA MONEY BANK CEO SAYS WE WILL ENTERTAIN WHATEVER IS GOOD FOR OUR SHAREHOLDERS

* MONETA MONEY BANK CEO SAYS TARGET IS TO SELL IN EXCESS OF CZK 6 BILLION FACE VALUE ON NPLS IN 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)