Nov 8 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank As

* reaffirms its medium CET1 ratio target of 15.5 percent

* says has received SREP capital requirement from Czech National Bank

* required to maintain total SREP capital requirement of 11 percent from January 1, 2018

* CET1 target consists of (a) new 11 per cent SREP capital requirement, (b) 1 per cent countercyclical buffer, (c) 2.5 per cent capital conservation buffer, and (d) 1 per cent management buffer