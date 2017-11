Nov 9 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank As

* Moneta says Q3 net profit CZK 924 million versus 909 million year ago

* Moneta says full-year net profit guidance CZK 3.9 billion CZK versus previous target 3.65 billion and original guidance of 3.4 bln

* Moneta says plans to pay out significantly above 70 percent of net profit in dividend for 2017

* Moneta says expecting full-year cost of risk 50-60 bps vs original guidance of 100-110 bps Further company coverage: