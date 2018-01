Jan 18 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank As:

* MONETA SAYS WILL REALISE GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY CZK 400 MILLION FROM SALE OF LOAN PORTFOLIO IN JAN 2018

* MONETA SAYS SOLD RETAIL UNSECURED NON-PERFORMING LOANS PORTFOLIO IN THE TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 2.2 BLN TO NORWAY-BASED B2HOLDING ASA; BALANCE SHEET IFRS GROSS VALUE OF CZK 125 MILLION AND OFF-BALANCE SHEET VALUE CZK 2.1 BLN Further company coverage: