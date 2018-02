Feb 1 (Reuters) - Moneygram International Inc:

* MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL SAYS ON JAN 31, CO AGREED WITH GOVERNMENT THAT TERM OF DEFERRED PROSECUTION AGREEMENT BE EXTENDED TO MARCH 23 - SEC FILING

* MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL - PURPOSE OF EXTENSION IS TO PROVIDE CO & GOVERNMENT ADDITIONAL TIME TO DISCUSS WHETHER CO IS IN COMPLIANCE WITH DPA