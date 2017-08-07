BRIEF-MoneyGram International posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.27/shr

1 Min Read
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Moneygram International Inc
* MoneyGram International reports second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 earnings per share $0.09
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $410 million versus I/B/E/S view $411 million
* MoneyGram International Inc qtrly digital money transfer revenue grew 10 pct on a reported basis over prior year driven by strong growth in MoneyGram.com
* MoneyGram International- continue to work with cfius committee and various other regulatory agencies for ant financial deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: