BRIEF-Moneygram International Sees Q2 Revenue To Be About $275 Mln On Constant Currency Basis

June 17 (Reuters) - MoneyGram International Inc:

* MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL SAYS EXPECTS Q2 REVENUE TO BE ABOUT $275 MILLION ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS - SEC FILING

* MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL SAYS NOW EXPECTS Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF ABOUT $55 MILLION ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL BOARD APPROVED RETURNING SALARIES OF ALL EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

* MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL - BOARD ALSO APPROVED RETURNING NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTOR CASH RETAINERS TO PRE-REDUCTION LEVELS EFFECTIVE WITH Q3 PAYMENT