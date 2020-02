BRIEF-Moneygram Says On Feb 25, Co Entered Into Amendment To Amendment To And Extension Of DPA Agreement With The U.S. DOJ

Feb 25 (Reuters) - MoneyGram International Inc :

* MONEYGRAM SAYS ON FEB 25, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO AMENDMENT TO AND EXTENSION OF DPA AGREEMENT WITH THE U.S. DOJ

* MONEYGRAM SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT, CO’S DEADLINE TO MAKE FINAL $55 MILLION PAYMENT TO GOVERNMENT PURSUANT TO AMENDED DPA HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO NOV 8, 2020

* MONEYGRAM SAYS CO REQUESTED GOVERNMENT REDUCE AMOUNT, FURTHER EXTEND FINAL DEADLINE FOR CO’S FINAL PAYMENT UNDER AMENDED DPA TO MAY 8, 2021

* MONEYGRAM SAYS NO OTHER TERMS OF DPA AGREEMENTS WERE AMENDED AS PART OF FEBRUARY 25, 2020 AMENDMENT - SEC FILING Source text : (bit.ly/2wMKYI4) Further company coverage: