March 19 (Reuters) - Moneyme Ltd:

* TO DATE IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ACROSS BUSINESS HAS BEEN MINIMAL

* REMAINS ON COURSE TO EXECUTE ITS CAPITAL COST REDUCTION STRATEGY, WITH ONGOING PROGRESS MADE IN RELATION TO ITS NEW FUNDING FACILITY

* TO DATE MONEYME HAS NOT OBSERVED ANY LOAN BOOK CREDIT DETERIORATION FROM IMPACT OF COVID-19