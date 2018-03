BRIEF-Moneysupermarket.Com agrees to buy Decision Technologies for 40 mln pounds

March 29 (Reuters) - Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc :

* ACQUISITION OF DECISION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

* MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC - HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE DECISION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED FOR £40M MILLION

* MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC - ACQUISITION WILL BE DEBT FUNDED USING GROUP’S EXISTING FACILITY. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Clara Denina)