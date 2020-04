BRIEF-Moneysupermarket.Com To Pay Final Dividend Of 8.61p Per Share

April 2 (Reuters) - Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC:

* MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM - IN MONEY, DURING FIRST PART OF QUARTER CREDIT, BANKING RETURNED TO GROWTH, HOWEVER DURING MARCH TRADING DYNAMICS DETERIORATED

* MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC - TRADING WITHIN INSURANCE WAS DRIVEN BY TRAVEL AND LIFE IN Q1

* MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC - TRAVELSUPERMARKET TRADED WELL AT START OF QUARTER BUT FROM MID-FEBRUARY TRADING WEAKENED SIGNIFICANTLY FROM COVID-19.

* MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC - SUSPENDING ALL FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020.

* MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC - PROPOSES TO PAY FINAL DIVIDEND OF 8.61P PER SHARE DECLARED WITH GROUP'S PRELIMINARY RESULTS