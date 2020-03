BRIEF-Mongodb Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $1.10

March 17 (Reuters) - MongoDB Inc:

* MONGODB, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.25

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.10

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.28 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE WAS $117.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 46% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE WAS $5.7 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 17% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* MONGODB - GUIDANCE INCLUDES ESTIMATED $1 - $2 MILLION NEGATIVE REVENUE IMPACT FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK FOR Q1, & $15 - $25 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR FISCAL 2021

* SITUATION REGARDING COVID-19 IS UNCERTAIN & IS CHANGING RAPIDLY, CO WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS

* SEES FY 2021 REVENUE $510.0 MILLION TO $530.0 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2021 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.25 TO $0.22

* SEES FY 2021 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $1.40 TO $1.23

* Q4 FISCAL 2020 TOTAL REVENUE OF $123.5 MILLION, UP 44% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $110.6 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.24, REVENUE VIEW $116.1 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2021 REVENUE VIEW $530.2 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA