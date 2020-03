March 2 (Reuters) - Mongolia Energy Corp Ltd:

* INFORMED THAT MONGOLIAN STATE EMERGENCY COMMISSION RESOLVED TO PUT OFF COAL AND PETROLEUM EXPORT TO PRC UNTIL 15 MARCH

* CLOSURE OF MONGOLIAN BORDER AT YARANT WITH XINJIANG CONTINUES UP TO 15 MARCH

* CLOSURE OF BORDER FOR COAL EXPORT TO AFFECT PRODUCTION INCLUDING OPERATION OF WASHING PLANT IN XINJIANG DURING PERIOD