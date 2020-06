June 10 (Reuters) - Mongolia Energy Corp Ltd:

* RESUMED COAL EXPORT FROM MONGOLIA TO CHINA AT END OF MAY

* PERFORMANCE & FINANCIAL POSITION IN LAST QUARTER OF FY ENDED 31 MARCH & Q1 OF NEW FY ADVERSELY IMPACTED

* ON TAKESHIKEN BORDER, CURRENTLY STRINGENT BORDER-CROSSING PROCESS STILL UNDER TRIAL & CO’S TRUCK FLOW AT THIS INITIAL STAGE IS SLOW

* DAILY TRUCKS OF RAW COAL CROSSING BORDERS ARE LESS THAN TWO TENTHS OF PRE-COVID 19 LEVEL