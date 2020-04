BRIEF-Mongolia Energy Says Temporary Suspension Of Coal Export Will Continue To Have Adverse Impact On Group's Sales And Cash Flows In Q1, Q2 2020

April 7 (Reuters) - Mongolia Energy Corp Ltd:

* TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF COAL EXPORT HAD AND WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON GROUP’S SALES AND CASH FLOWS IN Q1, Q2 2020

* CO BELIEVES EVEN WHEN EXPORT RESUMES, THROUGHPUT AT BORDERS DURING INITIAL PERIOD WILL BE SLOW

* CEASED MAJOR FIELD MINING OPERATIONS INCLUDING OVERBURDEN REMOVAL & COAL EXTRACTION

* PLACED PART OF MINING WORKFORCE ON FURLOUGH UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* STOCKPILE SHOULD BE ABLE TO SATISFY EXPECTED SALES DEMAND FOR AT LEAST TWO MONTHS ONCE COAL EXPORT RESUMES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: