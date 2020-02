Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mongolia Energy Corp Ltd:

* INFORMED BY MONGOLIA CUSTOMS OFFICE THAT MONGOLIAN STATE EMERGENCY COMMISSION DECIDED TO CLOSE ALL BORDERS FOR EXPORT WITH PRC

* ANTICIPATE CLOSURE OF BORDER FOR COAL EXPORT WILL AFFECT PRODUCTION INCLUDING OPERATION OF WASHING PLANT IN XINJIANG

* RAW COAL EXPORT TO PRC REQUIRED TO BE SUSPENDED FROM 11 FEB UNTIL 2 MARCH

* CLOSURE DUE TO OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS IN PRC