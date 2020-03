BRIEF-Mongolian Mining Posts FY Profit Attributable USD96.5 Million

March 23 (Reuters) - Mongolian Mining Corp:

* MONGOLIAN MINING CORP- PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR YEAR WAS USD96.5 MILLION, UP 16.6%

* MONGOLIAN MINING CORP - FY REVENUE $626.6 MILLION VERSUS $590.7 MILLION

* MONGOLIAN MINING CORP- DUE TO COVID-19, MONGOLIAN COAL EXPORTS TO CHINA HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED FROM 10 FEB AND HAVE BEEN REVIVED RECENTLY

* MONGOLIAN MINING CORP- GROUP HAS BEEN CONTINUING ITS SALES FROM EXISTING COAL INVENTORY IN INLAND CHINA