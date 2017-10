Sept 13 (Reuters) - MONINGER HOLDING AG:

* CONSOLIDATED PROFIT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO TEUR -36 (PREVIOUS YEAR: TEUR -660).​

* H1 TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED BY EUR 313,000 TO EUR 7.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 7.1 MILLION)